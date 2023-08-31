LAHDC KARGIL | DC reviews arrangements for polls

Kargil: Election Authority (Deputy Commissioner), Kargil Shrikant Suse on Thursday visited Government Polytechnic Kargil and inspected the arrangements for post-poll storage of EVMs, sensitive material at strong room and counting day arrangements.

SSP Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury, Election Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner), Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Wani, SE, PWD Mutalib Husain, Deputy District Election Officer, Kargil, Exen PHE, Exen R&B, and DIO NIC Kargil and other concerned officials accompanied the DC Kargil.

During the visit, directions were issued regarding full proof security, CCTV arrangements, power supply, establishment of control room and other arrangements as per norms.