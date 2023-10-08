LAHDC-Kargil elections: Congress leads with 7 seats, NC 5, BJP 2 as 5th round of counting over

Kargil, October 08: The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading by securing seven council seats at the end of 5th round of vote counting for LAHDC-Kargil polls.
The National Conference (NC) has clinched victory in five seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to secure two seats. An independent candidate has also secured a single seat.
This electoral contest, taking place amid tight security measures, has attracted significant attention, as it marks the first local poll in Ladakh since the region became a union territory separate from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
The INC's impressive performance has been particularly noteworthy, with wins in the Rambirpoa, Pashkum, Choskore, Chiktan, Taisuru, Baroo, and Parkachik seats.
Meanwhile, the NC has secured victories in the Bhimbat, Padum, Thasgam, Yourbaltak, and Kargil town seats.
The BJP has celebrated its victories in Stakchay Khangral and Cha constituency, while an independent candidate triumphed in the Barsoo Constituency.
In the previous LAHDC-Kargil elections, the BJP had only managed to secure one seat, making their two-seat win this time a notable achievement.