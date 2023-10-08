LAHDC-Kargil elections: Congress leads with 7 seats, NC 5, BJP 2 as 5th round of counting over

The National Conference (NC) has clinched victory in five seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to secure two seats. An independent candidate has also secured a single seat.

This electoral contest, taking place amid tight security measures, has attracted significant attention, as it marks the first local poll in Ladakh since the region became a union territory separate from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

The INC's impressive performance has been particularly noteworthy, with wins in the Rambirpoa, Pashkum, Choskore, Chiktan, Taisuru, Baroo, and Parkachik seats.