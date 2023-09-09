LAHDC-Kargil elections | DC asks political parties to adhere to MCC guidelines

MCC has come into effect with the fresh election notification for 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil general elections which are now going for polls on October 4.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse who is also the district election Officer (DEO) along with SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury and ADC Kargil Ghulam Mohidine said that the MCC is in effect with the fresh election notification and urged the political parties to adhere to the model code of conduct, adding that action under law will be initiated against the violators. " No violation of MCC will be allowed at any stage of election process," he affirmed, and further stated that no party or candidate should indulge in any activity in violation of the model code of conduct" . He said that the government employees should also follow the MCC guidelines.