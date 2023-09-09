LAHDC-Kargil elections | DC asks political parties to adhere to MCC guidelines

Kargil, Sep 9 : The election authority in Kargil district of Ladakh union territory has urged the political parties to adhere to the model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines.
MCC has come into effect with the fresh election notification for 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil general elections which are now going for polls on October 4.
Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse who is also the district election Officer (DEO) along with SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury and ADC Kargil Ghulam Mohidine said that the MCC is in effect with the fresh election notification and urged the political parties to adhere to the model code of conduct, adding that action under law will be initiated against the violators. " No violation of MCC will be allowed at any stage of election process," he affirmed, and further stated that no party or candidate should indulge in any activity in violation of the model code of conduct" . He said that the government employees should also follow the MCC guidelines.
DC Kargil said that all the arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the elections. DC said that for the first time the electronic voting machines (EVMs ) are being used in the LAHDC Kargil elections. Earlier the elections were done by ballot paper.
Regarding the concern raised by some political parties about EVM machines, the District election Officer Kargil Srikant Suse said that there is nothing to be suspected about the EVM machines as they are being used in all elections across country and at several times the concern has been proved wrong
Senior Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury said that that foolproof security arrangements for the candidates and voters will be put in place to ensure smooth elections while exercise to identify sensitive and hyper sensitive polling stations has been done,. He added that the exercise has been carried as per the previous experience and situation. SSP said that in Kargil district there are 114 hyper sensitive polling stations, 99 sensitive and 65 normal , adding that CAPF personal along with Ladakh Police have been deployed to ensure peaceful and smooth election process.