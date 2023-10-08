LAHDC-Kargil elections: NC-Congress alliance wins 5 seats, BJP 1

Kargil, Oct 08 : The counting of votes for 5th LAHDC-Kargil is underway. So far the Indian National Congress has managed to win three seats while as National Conference has won two and BJP gets one.
INC Candidates Abdul Samad declared winner from Ranbirpora Drass. Abdul Hadi win Taisuru and Kacho Mohammad Feroz won Pashkum.
National Conference candidates Punckok Tashi won from Padum Constituency, Abdul Wahid won Bhimbhat Constituency.
BJP Candidate Padma Dorjey won Stakchay Khangral Constituency.
Pertinently the National Conference and Congress are in an alliance for the 5th LAHDC-Kargil elections.
So far NC-CONGRESS coalition has won 5 seats , while BJP has managed one. The counting of votes are underway.