LAHDC-Kargil elections | NC, Congress forge alliance

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Karbalaie said that the two parties have reached an agreement based on three key agendas which include a pre poll alliance, second those candidates will contest who are given mandate by the parties and a pledge to work together in a pre-poll alliance with an understanding to share power equally, with each party having a 50 percent stake in the council’s formation. This alliance marks a significant development in the political landscape of Kargil and has the potential to shape the upcoming LAHDC Kargil general elections in a new and impactful way, they said.

Notably, The LAHDC Kargil just like LAHDC Leh has 30 seats. However, election in both the councils are held for 26 seats while four councillors are nominated by the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh with voting rights. Majority mark in thecCouncil is 16. In the present Council, National Conference is single largest party with 10 seats followed by Congress eight, BJP seven and Independents five. The BJP had won only one seat in 2018 elections and PDP two. However, later both the PDP councillors switched over to BJP and with all four nominated councillors also affiliated with it, the BJP strength had risen to seven. But National Conference leader Feroz Ahmed Khan, who had also served as a Minister in National Conference-Congress coalition Government of 2008, remained Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) of the LAHDC Kargil throughout its five-year term. CEC has a rank of cabinet minister.