LAHDC-Kargil elections: NC-Congress win tally goes to 8, BJP 1 after 3rd round of counting

Kargil, Oct 08 : The winning tally of National Conference-Congress alliance in the LAHDC-Kargil rose to eight while BJP managed to one seat so far after 3rd round of counting.

As per the latest update available with Greater Kashmir, after the 3rd round of counting of votes, Indian National Congress has managed to win five council seats - highest so far , while as the alliance partner National Conference has won three seats. Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win only one seat.

The counting of votes for the elections to 26 seats of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, is underway amid tight security arrangements.

Congress has recorded its wins in Rambirpoa, Pashkum, Choskore, Chiktan and Taisuru seats.

The National Conference (NC) has won the Bhimbat, Padum and Yourbaltak. Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has won Stakchay Khangral constituency.

The hill council election in Kargil was the first local poll in Ladakh since it split from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 to become a union terterritory.

The new council is scheduled to be in place before October 11.