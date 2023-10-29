LAHDC Kargil | Newly elected CEC, executive councilors call on LG Ladakh

Akhoon also requested that the Zoji-La Pass should be kept open as long as possible for the convenience of patients and also to ensure access to essential commodities for the general public of Ladakh. CEC requested the LG to operate the AN-32 Kargil Courier Service as was done during the previous years for the benefit of the people of Kargil, especially patients. He also requested for the resumption of the helicopter service in Zanskar in the winter months for the convenience of patients and students. He further requested that a certain portion of the 220 KV Drass-Padum Transmission Line should be relocated or underground cabling may be used as an alternative in areas passing through agricultural fields of the people of Ladakh and also in avalanche-prone areas.

The CEC raised several other issues including making Government Degree College at Drass a full-fledged college for the benefit of students, hiring a consultant to explore potential tourist destinations in Kargil district to promote Kargil as a tourist destination in Ladakh, operating civil flights in Kargil and the need to post a Tehsildar for Zanskar sub-division, etc. LG congratulated the newly elected Councillors/Executive Councillors and the people of Kargil as the LAHDC Kargil elections were held at the right time in a free and fair manner. He sought cooperation from the newly elected Councillors/Executive Councillors to work for the welfare and benefit of the people of Ladakh. He assured to provide all possible support for the smooth functioning of both Hill Councils. LG assured to look into the issues flagged by CEC Akhoon and other Executive Councillors. He stated that the welfare of students, casualty evacuation in emergencies and the overall development of Ladakh are his top priorities. He asked Akhoon and the Executive Councilors to maintain cleanliness and ensure security to attract tourists to Ladakh.