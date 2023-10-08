LAHDC-Kargil Poll Results | Political parties term NC-Cong alliance performance impressive

Soon after the results of the LAHDC, Kargil was out, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah posted on X: “The BJP was dealt a resounding defeat at the hands of the NC-Congress alliance in Kargil today. In celebration of our strong alliance with the Congress, the National Conference is delighted to announce its victory in the LAHDC, Kargil elections. This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have, undemocratically and unconstitutionally, divided the state of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh without the consent of its people. This victory belongs to the people of Zanskar, Kargil, and Drass, who have decisively endorsed the NC-Congress alliance. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the elected councillors, recognising their dedication to serving the people. We also extend our gratitude to the leadership of the Congress for their unwavering support. These election results should serve as a wake-up call for the BJP. It is time to cease hiding behind the Raj Bhawan and unelected representatives and, instead, acknowledge the people's rightful desire for a democratically-elected government in J&K. Democracy demands the voices of the people be heard and respected. We also take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to our dedicated party workers who toiled day and night, persevering through challenging conditions, to ensure that on the day of reckoning, the NC flag will soar high. NC remains committed to the principles of democracy, justice, and unity, working tirelessly to uphold the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. #HalHiHalHai.”

NC Provincial President, Kashmir, and Incharge Ladakh elections Nasir Aslam Wani termed the victory of the party in LAHDC, Kargil polls as a big win for NC.