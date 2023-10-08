LAHDC-Kargil Poll Results | Political parties term NC-Cong alliance performance impressive

Kargil, Oct 8: After the results for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, polls were out on Sunday, political parties termed the performance of the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance as impressive.
Soon after the results of the LAHDC, Kargil was out, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah posted on X: “The BJP was dealt a resounding defeat at the hands of the NC-Congress alliance in Kargil today. In celebration of our strong alliance with the Congress, the National Conference is delighted to announce its victory in the LAHDC, Kargil elections. This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have, undemocratically and unconstitutionally, divided the state of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh without the consent of its people. This victory belongs to the people of Zanskar, Kargil, and Drass, who have decisively endorsed the NC-Congress alliance. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the elected councillors, recognising their dedication to serving the people. We also extend our gratitude to the leadership of the Congress for their unwavering support. These election results should serve as a wake-up call for the BJP. It is time to cease hiding behind the Raj Bhawan and unelected representatives and, instead, acknowledge the people's rightful desire for a democratically-elected government in J&K. Democracy demands the voices of the people be heard and respected. We also take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to our dedicated party workers who toiled day and night, persevering through challenging conditions, to ensure that on the day of reckoning, the NC flag will soar high. NC remains committed to the principles of democracy, justice, and unity, working tirelessly to uphold the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. #HalHiHalHai.”
NC Provincial President, Kashmir, and Incharge Ladakh elections Nasir Aslam Wani termed the victory of the party in LAHDC, Kargil polls as a big win for NC.
“It is a big win for our party,” Wani said. “After all odds, the workers have stood strong and gave a strong message to those who tried to send NC out of Ladakh.”
Congress District President, Kargil, Nasir Hussain Munshi, who also won the council seat on Sunday, said that they had allied with the NC to keep Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away.
“We are in an alliance and this is the beginning of an end for the BJP. The saffron party will be nowhere in the upcoming parliamentary election,” Munshi said.
Meanwhile, CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami posted on X: “The stellar performance of NC-INC in LAHDC-Kargil polls has exposed in no uncertain terms the BJP’s false narrative of development following the abrogation of Article 370 and split of J&K.”
Socio-political activist from Kargil, Sajad Hussain Kargili said that the people’s verdict was the reflection of the mood of people towards the BJP-led government and their claims about development and progress in Kargil after Ladakh was made a union territory.
BJP, which had one only one seat in previous council elections, this time managed to add one more seat to its kitty and the party is seeing it as a significant improvement.