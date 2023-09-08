LAHDC Kargil polls now on October 4

Meanwhile, the National Conference leadership in Kargil on Friday said that they welcome the Supreme Court verdict wherein the Apex court held that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference JKNC party is entitled to the plough symbol for the polls.

Addressesing a press conference in Kargil National Conference district president Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan said that they welcome the Supreme Court verdict, adding that this is the victory for the party as well as people of Ladakh. " We expected the decision in our favour as the High Court had already passed its judgment regarding the allotment of our symbol," Jan said. He said this is the victory for people of Ladakh who believe in democracy. Former CEC LAHDC Kargil and National Conference leader Feroz Ahmed Khan said that “we had already met the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh and apprised him about the NC party status and other things. “ He said that it was unnecessary from the UT administration to deny us our rights and symbol. Senior NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon said that they are happy with the Supreme Court verdict. " We are grateful to the Supreme Court and our legal experts who dismissed the petition filed by the Ladakh administration seeking to restrain the National Conference Party (NC) from fighting the local body elections in Kargil on its registered ‘plough’ symbol . Akhoon said that they expressed gratitude to the party leadership particularly NC vice president Omar Abdullah for constant support and coordination. The leaders demanded a fair Election process for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil.