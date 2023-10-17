LAHDC Kargil’s newly-elected councillors administered oath

Meanwhile, the authorities have appointed October 18 as the date for the first meeting of the LAHDC Kargil and the Chief Executive Councillor-cum-Chairman has to be elected.

As per the procedure, initially, the council meeting has to be convened by the DC Kargil, who serves as the CEO of the council in which all newly-elected members have to take oath.

This is followed by the election of the Chairman-cum-CEC which can take place either unanimously or through voting.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) will have the post of Chairman-cum-CEC first for two and half years.

NC Councillor Muhammad JaffarAkhoon, a retired Chief Medical Officer (CMO) would be the unanimous choice for the post of Chairman-cum-CEC from NC.

“The NC Councillors and senior leaders from Kargil had a meeting on Tuesday in which Muhammad JaffarAkhoon was unanimously chosen for CEC’s post,” senior NC leader from Kargil and Additional General Secretary NC Qamar Ali Akhoon told Greater Kashmir.