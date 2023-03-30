LAHDC Leh provides laptops at subsidised rates to meritorious students of Govt schools

Leh: In its efforts to provide quality education and to promote digital literacy, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh in Ladakh UT provided laptops at subsidised rates to 105 meritorious students of all the government schools of Leh district under its subsidy scheme.
A symbolic programme was held on Thursday in the presence of the Chairman/CEC, Tashi Gyalson as the chief guest and Member of Parliament Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, and Dy Chairman/EC Education, Tsering Angchuk as the guest of honor. Executive Councillors, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Ghulam Mehdi, and Stanzin Chosphel; DC/CEO LAHDC Leh, Shrikant Suse; Councillors of LAHDC Leh were the special guests. Officers and officials of the School Education Department Leh along with the students led by CEO Leh, S. D Namgyal attended the programme.
CEC Gyalson addressed the gathering and stated that the scheme was initiated to support the education sector and the meritorious students of Leh district. He also highlighted the efforts to strengthen the education sector through various initiatives including free SSC coaching, UPSC coaching, and financial assistance to students belonging to economically weaker sections.
CEC Gyalson added that the provision of subsidised laptops is another step in this direction, which will help the students access online resources and stay updated with the latest developments in their respective fields.
MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, in his speech, applauded the initiative taken by the LAHDC Leh and emphasised the need for such schemes to bridge the digital divide and provide equal opportunities to all students. He also congratulated the meritorious students and encouraged them to continue their hard work and excel in their studies. He further highlighted the importance of technology in education and how it can revolutionise and transform the education sector.
He added that the distribution of laptops at subsidised rates would encourage students to excel in their studies and keep them abreast of the latest technologies. During the programme, laptops were distributed to meritorious students by the dignitaries. Through this scheme under its subsidy component, LAHDC Leh aims to provide support to the students who have excelled in their studies and require digital devices in their education.