Leh: Four aspirants from LAHDC Leh's Reway Otzer Programme have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination.

“Four aspirants from LAHDC Leh's #RewayOtzer Programme have successfully cleared #UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam marking a significant milestone in LAHDC Leh’s pursuit in making available quality coaching facility for aspirants of Leh District,” tweeted DC Leh.

In its tweet the LAHDC Leh, “The success of Tsewang Tamchos, Jigmet Rabstan, Thinlay Norboo, and Ishey Angmo in clearing the #UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims is a testament to their dedication and hard work, as well as the effectiveness of the LAHDC Leh's #RewayOtzer Programme.”