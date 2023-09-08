LAHDC polls on October 4; NC gets 'plough' symbol back

Kargil, Sep 08 : Two days after the Supreme Court scrapped earlier notification of 5th general elections of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Election authority of the UT has issued a fresh election notification fixing October 4th as polling date.
As per the fresh notification, the process for filing of nomination papers for 26-member LAHDC Kargil will start on September 9 while last date for filing nominations has been fixed as September 16.
Scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 18 while the candidates can withdraw their papers on September 20. Polling for all 26 seats will be held on October 4 from 8 AM to 4 PM while counting will take place on October 8.
Entire elections process will be completed before October 11.
Following the Supreme Court Judgement, Ladakh UT administration has also reserved the “plough” symbol for National Conference party in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, polls in fresh notification.
" In pursuance to the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 06/09/2023 in Civil Appeal No. 5707 of 2023 (SLP No. 18727 of 2023), the symbol “Plough” is hereby reserved for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party for the ensuing elections to the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil,” reads the notification.
Earlier National Conference candidates were treated as Independent candidates in the Council elections and allotted different symbols and not ‘Plough’ which is symbol of the party in Jammu and Kashmir.