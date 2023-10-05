Leh police solve theft case | 6 persons arrested

Addressing a press conference in Leh, Superintendent of Police Leh, PD Nitya said that Police station Leh on September 25 received information from ASI Asgar Ali, that during the evening hours he along with his family went to a relative’s home for dinner after locking the house. When he returned at around 2345 hours (24/09/2023) he saw that the lock was broken and the household items were in disarray. Then he saw that the lock of the steel locker was also broken wherein he had kept the government issued pistol and 35 number ammunition, and the pistol and rounds were stolen.

"Accordingly FIR No:165/2023 US 457, 380 IPC was registered at Police Station Leh and started investigation, adding that scene of crime was visited and teams were constituted to find the culprits. Based on the human and technical intelligence the team found a suspicious vehicle under registration number JK02AJ-1027 which may have been used by the culprit to commit the crime. Police traced the whereabouts of the vehicle and found that the vehicle has reached Kashmir and the culprits were intending to go to Jammu," SP said. The senior police officer stated that accordingly Leh Police Coordinated with Jammu and Kashmir Police and also deputed police party to Kashmir and finally succeeded in apprehending the suspected at Qazigund on September 26 .