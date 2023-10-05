Leh police solve theft case | 6 persons arrested

Kargil, Oct 5: Leh Police have cracked a theft case involving theft of a service weapon and other household goods. Six accused persons have been and various stolen items including the service weapon recovered from the accused.
Addressing a press conference in Leh, Superintendent of Police Leh, PD Nitya said that Police station Leh on September 25 received information from ASI Asgar Ali, that during the evening hours he along with his family went to a relative’s home for dinner after locking the house. When he returned at around 2345 hours (24/09/2023) he saw that the lock was broken and the household items were in disarray. Then he saw that the lock of the steel locker was also broken wherein he had kept the government issued pistol and 35 number ammunition, and the pistol and rounds were stolen.
"Accordingly FIR No:165/2023 US 457, 380 IPC was registered at Police Station Leh and started investigation, adding that scene of crime was visited and teams were constituted to find the culprits. Based on the human and technical intelligence the team found a suspicious vehicle under registration number JK02AJ-1027 which may have been used by the culprit to commit the crime. Police traced the whereabouts of the vehicle and found that the vehicle has reached Kashmir and the culprits were intending to go to Jammu," SP said. The senior police officer stated that accordingly Leh Police Coordinated with Jammu and Kashmir Police and also deputed police party to Kashmir and finally succeeded in apprehending the suspected at Qazigund on September 26 .
Kulgam Police conducted the search of the vehicles and recovered the service pistol and 35 rounds along with 34 other articles suspected to be stolen and apprehended three persons> they were identified as Jiyarul Sheikh S/O Lalchand Sheikh Brahmanigram, Kolkata, West Bangal, Mohd Nizam Mullah S/O Himayat Mullah R/O Bhavana, JJ Colony Juggi C- Block Delhi, and Mohd Abid S/O Mohd Ramzan R/O Faridabad. The SP further said that Kulgam Police handed over the said persons along with the stolen property to Ladakh Police and they were brought to Leh.
During further investigation it came to light that Mohammad Abid of Faridabad resided at Srinagar and boarded the vehicle form Srinagar and was not involved in the crime. On further investigation involvement of two more persons came to light and accordingly Leh Police apprehended two more suspects Mohammad Sahil of Barahmanigram, Sargardighi, Murshidabad Kolkata, West Bangal and Pervaiz Shiekh of Gitegram, Murshidabad, Kolkata, West Bengal. During interrogation the four accused confessed to have stolen the Service weapon from the Home of ASI Asgar Ali and accordingly section 7/25 of Arms Act was added. They also confessed to have committed multiple theft at various places including Nubra, Chimday, Solar Colony etc and recoveries were made based on the confessions, she said.