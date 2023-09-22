LG Ladakh inaugurates 4 day festival

Kargil, 𝐒𝐞𝐩 𝟐𝟏: The four-day Ladakh Festival -2023 began on Thursday with cultural procession from Karzoo to Pologround with artists from different villages adorned in colourful dresses showcasing their different culture.
The festival was inaugurated by the Leitunent Governor of UT Ladakh, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra along with the First Lady, Neelam Mishra in presence of Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Adv Tashi Gyalson at Pologround, Leh. It was organised by the Department of Tourism, UT Ladakh. LG Ladakh, Dr BD Mishra addressed the gathering, emphasizing the profound cultural heritage of Ladakh. He underlined UT Ladakh’s commitment to the region’s development and highlighted various ongoing initiatives, including the establishment of medical and engineering colleges, central university, and the installation of additional mobile towers across Ladakh.
Similarly, CEC, LAHDC Leh, Adv Tashi Gyalson, spoke about the festival’s role in allowing tourists to explore Ladakh’s culture and lifestyle. He also informed that soon Lt. Governor of UT Ladakh, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) will declare September as the ‘Carnival of Ladakh’. Additionally, he stressed conducting extensive promotion for the Ladakh Festival. Throughout the festival, various cultural programs were presented, providing attendees with a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Ladakh’s traditions.
In closing, Director Tourism, UT Ladakh, Kunzes Angmo extended gratitude to all who contributed to the success of this event, assuring that the Ladakh Festival will be a memorable celebration of the region’s unique heritage.