LG Ladakh inspects progress of construction work on Zojila Tunnel

Zojila: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra on Tuesday visited Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh Highway to inspect the progress of the ongoing construction work on the Zojila Tunnel.
Zojila tunnel will be constructed in the Zojila Ghats between Sonamarg and Kargil. The entire work is divided into two divisions in the 33 km span. The Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which is executing Zojila Tunnel, a project of national importance that will strengthen both defence and economy, is keen to expedite the project execution and is aiming to complete the project ahead of the 2026 target.
The tunnel which holds importance for India’s security has the distinction of being Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel and the country’s longest road tunnel. It will attract an investment of Rs 4,600 crore.
During the visit, General Manager, NHIDCL, Shiv Kumar apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the progress of the ongoing work on the Zojila Tunnel.
He informed that around 6 km of work on the 13.145 km-long Zojila Main Tunnel has been completed till date. He also informed that efforts are being made to complete the construction of the ongoing work on the tunnel, which started in October 2020, by the scheduled date of September 2026.
Kumar informed about various challenges faced by them in the construction of the tunnel, including “the availability of only two attack points, the need to work in extreme weather conditions, etc.”
Local labourers from Kargil engaged in the construction of the Zojila Tunnel apprised the LG of the issues faced by them, including the non-payment of full salary by the contractor and the delay in payment of salary to them by the contractor.
The LG inquired about the medical and sanitation facilities being provided to the labourers along with compensation paid to them for their long working hours.
He also raised the need to engage more local labourers and also to ensure pay parity among labourers from Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. He instructed SSP Kargil to ensure that the full salary is paid to the labourers by the contractor on time, failing which punitive action must be taken against the contractor .
The LG visited the last point of the tunnel from the eastern side where construction work is in full progress. He praised the officials and workers of NHIDCL, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) and Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats (ICT) Private Ltd for their dedication and hard work.
Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, and Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Mubarak Shah Naqvi, officials of NHIDCL, MEIL and administration were present during the LG’s visit.