LG Ladakh inspects progress of construction work on Zojila Tunnel

During the visit, General Manager, NHIDCL, Shiv Kumar apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the progress of the ongoing work on the Zojila Tunnel.

He informed that around 6 km of work on the 13.145 km-long Zojila Main Tunnel has been completed till date. He also informed that efforts are being made to complete the construction of the ongoing work on the tunnel, which started in October 2020, by the scheduled date of September 2026.

Kumar informed about various challenges faced by them in the construction of the tunnel, including “the availability of only two attack points, the need to work in extreme weather conditions, etc.”

Local labourers from Kargil engaged in the construction of the Zojila Tunnel apprised the LG of the issues faced by them, including the non-payment of full salary by the contractor and the delay in payment of salary to them by the contractor.

The LG inquired about the medical and sanitation facilities being provided to the labourers along with compensation paid to them for their long working hours.