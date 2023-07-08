LG Ladakh seeks continuation of Air India, Indigo additional flights for Leh

" Following the discontinuation of Go First Airline services, Ladakh has encountered challenges, in terms of shortage of flights and exorbitant fares for the available ones. The Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation, GoI Jytiraditya Scindia has informed that Air India has been operating 2 supplementary flights on the Delhi-Leh route, while Indigo Airlines has added 14 additional weekly flights on the same route & 2 additional weekly flights on the Mumbai-Leh route. These have greatly facilitated the movement of both tourists & locals," the Office of LG Ladakh tweeted.

"Owing to numerous appeals from various sectors of Ladakh, including the elected reps, we request the intervention of Hon’ble Min of @MoCA_GoI that these additional flights be continued until the 15th of Sept, enabling an adequate influx of tourists to Ladakh at reasonable fares. We believe that such an extension would promote the footfall of tourists in Ladakh and enhance the overall socio-economic development of Ladakh" it further said.