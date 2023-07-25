Ladakh

LG Sinha pays homage to Kargil War bravehearts

I respectfully bow down to the families of our Kargil War heroes, he said
LG Manoj Sinha
Srinagar, July 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid homage to the bravehearts of Kargil War on the eve of “Kargil Vijay Diwas”.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my tributes to the valiant soldiers, officers, who displayed magnificent valour and the spirit of sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland,” the Lt Governor said.

I respectfully bow down to the families of our Kargil War heroes. We are forever indebted to them for their sacrifices and service to the nation, he added.

