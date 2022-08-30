Logo, t-shirt of Sarhad Kargil International Marathon 2022 released

The function to release the logo and t-shirt was presided over by Lt Gen Dastane, in the presence of DCP Pournima Gaikwad, Ramoji Film City CEO Rajeev Jalnapurkar. Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar, Marathon Chief Organiser Sanjeev Shah, Organiser Shailesh Pagariya and others were present. Speaking on the occasion Lt Gen Dastane said that he has been associated with Sarhad for over 25 years. "I am happy that I played a role in sending the first batch of 32 students from Kargil. The youngest among them has recently completed his graduation. Sarhad has been working in the educator sector in Jammu and Kashmir and other bordering areas of the country. The marathon is an excellent initiative, which will give a fillip to sport and encourage local sports persons to come up. This will also promote tourism in Kargil. I wish all the best to the organisers of the international marathon."