Logo, t-shirt of Sarhad Kargil International Marathon 2022 released

Pune, Aug 30: The logo and t-shirt of the Sarhad Kargil International Marathon 2022, Run for Apricot, was released on Tuesday here by Lt Gen Ravi Dastane (retd). The marathon will be jointly organised by NGO Sarhad, Ladakh Police and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil and District Administration Kargil on September 19, 2022.
The function to release the logo and t-shirt was presided over by Lt Gen Dastane, in the presence of DCP Pournima Gaikwad, Ramoji Film City CEO Rajeev Jalnapurkar. Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar, Marathon Chief Organiser Sanjeev Shah, Organiser Shailesh Pagariya and others were present. Speaking on the occasion Lt Gen Dastane said that he has been associated with Sarhad for over 25 years. "I am happy that I played a role in sending the first batch of 32 students from Kargil. The youngest among them has recently completed his graduation. Sarhad has been working in the educator sector in Jammu and Kashmir and other bordering areas of the country. The marathon is an excellent initiative, which will give a fillip to sport and encourage local sports persons to come up. This will also promote tourism in Kargil. I wish all the best to the organisers of the international marathon."
DCP Gaikwad appreciated Sarhad for organising this event not only to promote Kargil tourism but also to encourage the local youth. She went down the memory lane on the time she spent with her husband and IPS officer husband who is serving in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Force and reminisced about the work he did there. Jalnapurkar also wished for the success of the event.