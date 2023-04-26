Maj Gen RK Sachdeva visits ladakh

Leh, Apr 26: Maj Gen RK Sachdeva, ADG, NCC Directorate, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh is on tour of Ladakh
PRO Defence Srinagar in a statement said Sachdeva started his tour on April with a visit to 1 LADAKH Bn NCC, Leh, where he was given guard of honour..Later he reviewed the various activities of the Battalion. He interacted with staff and cadets, ANOs and motivated the cadets to excel in activities. He urged them to make maximum use of the NCC programs and work hard for a better future.
He called on Brig(Dr) BD Mishra, the LG Ladakh and apprised him about the NCC activities in the UT. Later, he also interacted with Prof SK Mehta the Vice Chancellor of Ladakh University to discuss inclusion of NCC as a elective subject for the College students and various other associated issues of NCC. He also called on Tashi Gyalson, the CEC LAHDC Leh and discussed various upcoming activities and initiatives being undertaken for NCC in Leh. The ADG also reviewed the construction of the upcoming NCC training Academy in Phayang, he interacted with the PWD officials and gave several practical points for the upcoming complex. He also visited the prestigious DIHAR Lab of DRDO in Leh and saw the several pioneering activities being undertaken and discussed with the officials the tremendous benefit in increasing the visibility and reach of the ongoing programs by organizing visits of NCC Cadets to the complex, the same was readily agreed upon by the officiating director Dr Dorje. On April 26, the ADG visited Govt Higher Secondary School Nubra and interacted with the cadets, ANOs and school staff.