Maj Gen RK Sachdeva visits ladakh

He called on Brig(Dr) BD Mishra, the LG Ladakh and apprised him about the NCC activities in the UT. Later, he also interacted with Prof SK Mehta the Vice Chancellor of Ladakh University to discuss inclusion of NCC as a elective subject for the College students and various other associated issues of NCC. He also called on Tashi Gyalson, the CEC LAHDC Leh and discussed various upcoming activities and initiatives being undertaken for NCC in Leh. The ADG also reviewed the construction of the upcoming NCC training Academy in Phayang, he interacted with the PWD officials and gave several practical points for the upcoming complex. He also visited the prestigious DIHAR Lab of DRDO in Leh and saw the several pioneering activities being undertaken and discussed with the officials the tremendous benefit in increasing the visibility and reach of the ongoing programs by organizing visits of NCC Cadets to the complex, the same was readily agreed upon by the officiating director Dr Dorje. On April 26, the ADG visited Govt Higher Secondary School Nubra and interacted with the cadets, ANOs and school staff.