Massive fire damages Jamia Masjid Drass

Reports said that the fire broke in central Jamia Masjid Shareef Drass in Kargil Wednesday evening and spread rapidly engulfing whole mosque causing massive damage. Soon after the incident Police, locals and Army rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames.

They said fire tenders were called from Kargil and other areas to douse the flames as well. Meanwhile locals protested against the non availability of any Fire tenders in the area which in the past as well have caused major damage to property.