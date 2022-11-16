Massive fire damages Jamia Masjid Drass

Kargil, Nov 16: A massive fire broke out in Central Jamia Masjid Drass in Kargil district on Wednesday evening causing damage to it.
Reports said that the fire broke in central Jamia Masjid Shareef Drass in Kargil Wednesday evening and spread rapidly engulfing whole mosque causing massive damage. Soon after the incident Police, locals and Army rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames.
They said fire tenders were called from Kargil and other areas to douse the flames as well. Meanwhile locals protested against the non availability of any Fire tenders in the area which in the past as well have caused major damage to property.
Meanwhile the Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC-Kargil Feroz Khan expressed sadness over the unfortunate fire incident which damaged old Jamia Masjid Drass.
He castigated the fire and emergency service department for failing to provide fire tenders at sub divisional level in Kargil, Ladakh.
" The fire and emergency deptt of UT Ladakh has failed to protect properties of people in fire incidents. Despite of liberal funding the dept could not provide fire engine service @ sub divisional level. I request the LG to estab fire brigade unit at sub divisional level" Feroz Khan tweeted.