Mehdi, Kargili call on LG Ladakh

Kargil: President of Jamiat ul Ulma Isna Asharia, Kargil, Shiekh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi, and Social Activist Sajjad Kargili called on the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd).

A statement said that the meeting was also attended by Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal. During the meeting, Shiekh Nazir Mehdi and Sajjad Kargili discussed several important issues and made specific requests to the LG.

Shiekh Nazir Mehdi and Sajjad Kargili requested his intervention for the sanctioning of a Government Degree College in the Turtuk area. This suggests a desire to enhance educational opportunities in the region. Shiekh Nazir also requested LG Ladakh for early completion of the Turtuk-Hanu Road, which is likely essential for improving connectivity and infrastructure in the area.

The LG stated that the Ladakh administration has already noted down the matter pertaining to the completion of the Turtuk-Hanu Road and other demands, the statement said.