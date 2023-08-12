‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign | Kargil administration organises various events

DC Kargil also visited Govt. Higher Secondary School Chanigund where he took part in various activities like National Flag hoisting, candle lighting ceremony as well as Shipaphalkam to pay tributes to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He also took part in a plantation drive at the school. DC Kargil advised the students to work hard to serve the nation and also informed them about the importance of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign. Later, the DC Kargil and the SP Kargil participated in a bike rally organised by Kargil Police which was started from Drass to Panikhar.