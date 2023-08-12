‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign | Kargil administration organises various events

Kargil, Aug 12: Various events were organised on Saturday by the district administration Kargil at different locations under the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign.
Deputy Commissioner, Kargil Shrikant Suse participated in various events besides SP Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury, ADC Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Wani & other officers.
DC Kargil and all district officers observed the Panch Pran pledge ceremony for the campaign at DC Office. He also participated in a program associated with the same campaign at Iqbal Bridge organised by Municipal Committee Kargil in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kargil.
DC Kargil also visited Govt. Higher Secondary School Chanigund where he took part in various activities like National Flag hoisting, candle lighting ceremony as well as Shipaphalkam to pay tributes to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He also took part in a plantation drive at the school. DC Kargil advised the students to work hard to serve the nation and also informed them about the importance of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign. Later, the DC Kargil and the SP Kargil participated in a bike rally organised by Kargil Police which was started from Drass to Panikhar.