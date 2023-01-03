MHA forms panel for land, employment safeguards in Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 03: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a high-powered committee to discuss safeguards for land and employment for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Quoting an order, the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the committee will be headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanad Rai.

“It has been decided to constitute a High Powered Committee (HPC) under the chairmanship of Shri Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Gol, for the Union Territory of Ladakh,” read the order.

As per the order, the committee has been set up to discuss measures to protect the region's "unique culture and language" taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance.