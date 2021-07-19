Motorcycle expedition flagged off from Leh to commemorate 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Srinagar, July 19: A motorcycle expedition comprising 15 riders was flagged off Monday by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, from Leh to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A Srinagar based Defence PRO said the expedition will be crossing the formidable Chang La and Khardung La passes enroute at altitudes over 18000 feet covering a total distance of approx 1000 km in its journey from Leh to Daulat Beg Oldie and will culminate at Drass.

The terrain and weather enroute being extremely challenging, the participants will need extremely high levels of endurance, physical fitness and mental resilience.