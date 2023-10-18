Muhammad Jaffer Akhoon elected new Chairman-cum-CEC of 5th LAHDC Kargil

Kargil, Oct 18: Muhammad Jaffer Akhoon was unanimously elected as Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, on Wednesday during the first meeting of the newly-formed 5th LAHDC Kargil held at Conference Hall Baroo.
As per S O 86 issued by the Election Department of UT Ladakh, the first meeting of the 5th LAHDC was convened by the Election Authority and DC Kargil.
At the outset of the meeting, the election authority welcomed all councillors for the first meeting and congratulated them for taking the oath of office.
During the meeting, as per Rule 94 of LAHDC Election Rules 1995, the name of Muhammad Jaffer Akhoon, Councillor Thasgam-Thuina as Chairman LAHDC Kargil was proposed by Councillor Choskore, Nasir Munshi, which was seconded by Councillor Padum, Phunchok Tashi.
In light of the single proposal moved during the meeting, the election authority declared Akhoon as Chairman LAHDC Kargil being the unanimous and uncontested candidate.
After the declaration, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kargil, Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi administered the Oath of Secrecy to the newly-elected Chairman and CEC LAHDC Kargil during the ceremony.
The Election Authority Kargil, District Magistrate, and CEO LAHDC, Kargil, Shrikant Suse, Special Judge Mobile Magistrate Kargil, Shafeeq Mushtaq Lone, Additional District Magistrate Kargil Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani along with councillors of LAHDC Kargil and other dignitaries were present during the oath ceremony.
Later in the evening, Akhoon assumed the charge as Chairman and CEC LAHDC Kargil at the council secretariat in the presence of CEO LAHDC Kargil, all councilors, and other dignitaries.
Akhoon, a retired Chief Medical Officer, who is the brother of a senior NC leader and former cabinet minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, won the election from Thasgam Thuina constituency. The NC Councillors and senior leaders from Kargil had a meeting on Tuesday in which Akhoon was unanimously chosen for CEC’s post.
Akhoon joined the office soon after the meeting as he was taken to the LAHDC Kargil Secretariat Kurbathang in the form of a rally along with senior leaders of Congress and NC supporters and Councillors.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Asgar Ali Karbalaie, NC leaders Qamar Ali Akhoon, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, and Hanifa Jan were also present on the occasion.
The elections for the 5th LAHDC-Kargil were held on October 4.
In the recent elections in a big win for NC in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, it emerged as the single largest party by winning 12 seats while the Congress won 10 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only two seats while independents also bagged two seats. Four Councillors are nominated by the administration.
Meanwhile, as per the ‘Agenda of Alliance (AoA)’ released at a news conference jointly addressed by senior NC and Congress leaders at Kargil, the council would be formed on a 50:50 sharing basis.
The first term of two and a half years would be given to NC commencing from October 18, 2023, and concluding on April 18, 2026.
The Congress would take the post of Chairman in the second term.
“There will be two Executive Councilors appointed by each party, ensuring equal representation. One of the Executive Councilor’s posts, as per the LAHDC Act 1995, reserved for principal religious minorities will go to NC in the first term and Congress in the second term,” the AoA, signed by senior leaders of NC and Congress, said.
The AoA said that the departments assigned to the Chairman and the Executive Councilors would be equally shared between the two parties.
“The allocation is intended to facilitate smooth and effective functioning of the Council,” it said. “After the formation of the Executive Council, a Common Minimum Programme will be drafted and formulated by the two parties. The CMP will be drafted in consultations with the perspective party high command and will outline the shared goals, priorities, and policies of the coalition for the benefit of Kargil residents.”