Muhammad Jaffer Akhoon elected new Chairman-cum-CEC of 5th LAHDC Kargil

As per S O 86 issued by the Election Department of UT Ladakh, the first meeting of the 5th LAHDC was convened by the Election Authority and DC Kargil.

At the outset of the meeting, the election authority welcomed all councillors for the first meeting and congratulated them for taking the oath of office.

During the meeting, as per Rule 94 of LAHDC Election Rules 1995, the name of Muhammad Jaffer Akhoon, Councillor Thasgam-Thuina as Chairman LAHDC Kargil was proposed by Councillor Choskore, Nasir Munshi, which was seconded by Councillor Padum, Phunchok Tashi.