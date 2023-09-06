NC entitled to 'plough' symbol', rules Supreme Court; sets aside notification for LAHDC-Kargil elections

Srinagar, Sep 06: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the notification issued by the Union Territory of Ladakh on August 5 for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election in the Kargil region scheduled on September 10.
Dismissing the petition filed by the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Court further held that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party(JKNC) is entitled to the 'plough' symbol.
The Union Territory of Ladakh had earlier opposed the allotment of 'plough' symbol to JKNC. The Court imposed a cost of Rupees One Lakh on the Ladakh Administration for filing the petition.
The Ladakh Administration had filed the special leave petition challenging the direction passed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to notify the 'plough' symbol for JKNC.