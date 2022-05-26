Nine dead after cab falls into gorge on Srinagar-Kargil highway

Srinagar May 26: Nine people were killed and another injured after the cab they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Srinagar-Kargil highway on Wednesday evening, officials said.
As per an official, the cab bearing registration number JK12 7466 on way from Kargil to Srinagar skidded off the road and fell around 400-500 feet down into the deep gorge near Zojila pass Mandir Morh.
Soon after a rescue operation was launched by Sonamarg police, Beacon, Traffic Police besides ambulancs from Primary Health Centre Sonamarg were rushed to spot to carry the bodies.
Station House Officer, (SHO) police station Sonamarg Younis Bashir told 'Greater Kashmir' that seven bodies were recovered by late Wednesday night while as two more bodies were recovered this morning.
A tenth person injured in the accident has been shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment, Younis said adding the victims include many non-locals. The bodies are being sent to the families after medico-legal formalities while police have registered a case into the mishap.