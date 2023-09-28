NLSA, LLSA organise mega legal awareness camp in Leh

Kargil: Under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and Ladakh Legal Services Authority (LLSA) of UT Ladakh, District Legal Services Authority Leh organised a mega legal awareness camp at Central Institute of Buddhist Studies Choglamsar in Leh.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman National Legal Services Authority was the chief guest on the programme, which was attended by Justice N Kotiswar Singh Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Patron-in-Chief Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge High Court of J & K and Ladakh, Executive Chairman Ladakh Legal Services Authority and Dr Pawan Kotwal, Advisor to Lt Governor UT Ladakh.

In his inaugural address Justice S K Kaul stated that legal awareness means the ability to understand words used in a legal context, to draw conclusions from them, and then to use to those conclusions to take action. He emphasised that the various organs/agencies should strive to achieve the constitutional objective of access to justice to all particularly the marginalised and vulnerable section of the society.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh enlightened the gathering about the basis, structure and role of legal services institutions. He also threw light on the history and coming into existence of different functionaries of Legal Service Institutions and how with the collaboration and participation of all the stakeholders the aims and cherished goals enshrined in the preamble of constitution can be achieved.