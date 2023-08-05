Notification issued for LAHDC-Kargil elections

Kargil: The election Notification for the 5th Annual General Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil has been issued and the Code of Conduct has come into effect from today.

The election department issued the election notification ." Whereas, the Administration of the Union territory of Ladakh vide S.o. 52 dated 2nd of August, 2023 has called upon the constituencies to elect their members for constituting the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil,” reads the Notification from the election department of UT Ladakh on Saturday. According to IT, the elections will be held on September 10 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Addressing a press conference, the Deputy Commissioner Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse who is also the district election authority said that the model code of conduct comes into effect from Saturday with the election Notification. He said that the date for filing nomination is August 16, and last date for the same is August 23 and the date of scrutiny is August 24. " A candidate can withdraw his nomination up to August 26, while as the date of polls is September 10 and counting of polls will be held on September 14. The whole process will complete by September 20, with the formation of the New LAHDC Kargil," he said. The Deputy Commissioner Kargil urged all the political parties, candidates, workers, government employees and general public to follow the Model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines in letter and spirit, adding that strict action will be initiated against the violators.