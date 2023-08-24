NSE CEO hails ISRO for historic achievement

Leh: Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE has extended his congratulations on the historic event of landing of India’s Chandrayaan 3 on the south pole of the moon, becoming the first country to do so.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to our great nation on the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s soft and successful landing on the south pole of the Moon.”

“This outstanding achievement marks a historic milestone in India's space exploration journey and resonates deeply with the core values that propel our country’s progress. As we celebrate this historic moment, let us draw inspiration from it in science and beyond. Let it be a testament to the fact that challenges are mere opportunities for us to showcase our resilience and brilliance. May this accomplishment fuel our collective aspiration to reach greater heights, break new ground, and push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Chauhan.