Nyoma Airfield to be developed in Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone of Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

“This airfield will be developed at a cost of approximately Rs 200 crore. It will boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment IAF’s capability along the Northern border,” Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said.

MoD said that the Defence Minister exuded confidence that this airfield, which will be one of the world’s highest, would prove to be a game-changer for the armed forces.