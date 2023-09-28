October 4 poll day announced as a paid holiday in Kargil

Kargil: The Ladakh Union Territory administration has announced a holiday on October 4 in Kargil district, the day of polling for the 5th general elections of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

The authorities declared the polling day as a paid holiday to ensure that every eligible voter would be able to cast their votes.

“Whereas the 5th General Election to LAHDC, Kargil, 2023, is scheduled to be held on October 4, 2023, the UT administration hereby declares October 4, 2023 (Wednesday) as a ‘paid holiday’ under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 (Act 26 of 1881) within the territorial Jurisdiction of district Kargil being the polling day for the 5th General Election to LAHDC, Kargil. It is hereby further ordered that every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment (government and private) and entitled to vote in the 5th General Election to LAHDC Kargil, 2023, shall on the day of the poll be declared a holiday,” an order issued by the administration said.