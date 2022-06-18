Ongoing construction of judicial infrastructure projects reviewed in Leh, Kargil

The meeting had a detailed review of status regarding construction of Guest House at Leh, District Court Complex, Melongthang, Leh, Munsiff Court, Khaltsi, District Court Complex, Khurbathang, Kargil, Munsiff Court with residential quarters at Sankoo, Padam (Zanskar) and Drass, Kargil.

Administrative Judge was informed that the allotted amount of Rs2.68 crore for construction of Guest House at Leh has been spent in the first phase of the project while administrative approval regarding allotment of funds to the tune of Rs.6.70 crore is awaited. Dr Kotwal assured the Administrative Judge that the approval for allotment of additional funds shall be expedited and within a day or two, the same shall be accorded.