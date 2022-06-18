Ongoing construction of judicial infrastructure projects reviewed in Leh, Kargil

Leh, June 18: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for Leh and Kargil districts, on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding ongoing under construction projects of judicial infrastructure in the UT of Ladakh here at Leh.
The meeting was attended by Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Ladakh, Ajit Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration, Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Administrative Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs Department, Ladakh, Parkash Tanoch, Chief Engineer, PWD, D C Rajat Kumar, Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Managing Director, JKPCC, Stanzin Donsal, Senior Accounts Officer, Law Department, Ladakh, Lakshay Singhal, Joint Director, Handicrafts, Ladakh besides O P Bhagat, Principal District Judge, Leh, Amit Kumar Gupta, Coordinator (Incharge) Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chemit Yurgyal, Munsiff, Khaltsi.
The meeting had a detailed review of status regarding construction of Guest House at Leh, District Court Complex, Melongthang, Leh, Munsiff Court, Khaltsi, District Court Complex, Khurbathang, Kargil, Munsiff Court with residential quarters at Sankoo, Padam (Zanskar) and Drass, Kargil.
Administrative Judge was informed that the allotted amount of Rs2.68 crore for construction of Guest House at Leh has been spent in the first phase of the project while administrative approval regarding allotment of funds to the tune of Rs.6.70 crore is awaited. Dr Kotwal assured the Administrative Judge that the approval for allotment of additional funds shall be expedited and within a day or two, the same shall be accorded.
Justice Rabstan highlighted the need for construction of a Dispensary at District Court Complex, Leh and allotment of additional land at Sankoo and Zanskar keeping in view the future expansion of Courts at both the said places. Furthermore, construction of ADR Centre at Kargil was also impressed upon and the Chief Engineer, PWD was directed to prepare the DPR for the same.
Justice Rabstan also issued directions to the Administrative Secretary Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs Department, for creation of Family Courts at Leh and Kargil besides appointment of staff and engagement of Councilors which is the basic requirement under the Act.
The issue regarding construction of a Judicial Academy Complex to up-skill the legal knowledge of judicial as well as revenue officers was also highlighted and discussed in the meeting.