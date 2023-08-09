Operation launched to retrieve body of Italian trekker

Kargil, Aug 9: The district Police Kargil of Ladakh Police, UTDRF and Indian Army has launched a joint rescue operation to retrieve the body of an Italian trekker who went missing last month while on a trekking expedition along the Hankar-Zangla route in Ladakh.
“Joint Operation launched by @KargilPolice, UTDRF & #ForeverInOperationsDivision for retrieving the dead body of deceased Italian national in Ladakh. Teams have started trek today towards Charchar La Pass,” Kargil police said on X.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury said that a joint rescue operation has been started to retrieve the body of Italian trekker at Charchar La.
Davide Macella, an Italian national, embarked on a trekking expedition along the Hankar-Zangla route. He has been missing since July 22, with his last sighting reportedly recorded near Hankar by a local. Police registered a missing report on an application of a lady and operations were launched to locate the missing Italian National.