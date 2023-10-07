Outreach programme held at Leh school

Leh, Oct 7: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India today organised an Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at Government High School (GHS) Thiksay in Leh district.
More than 100 students of the school and entire teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the programme.
Addressing the gathering, Principal GHS Mumtaz Hussain thanked CBC for choosing the school for holding the event there. He requested the students to take care of their surroundings and make every effort to ensure that they keep their surroundings clean.
He urged upon the authorities to hold such events at regular intervals so that the message of cleanliness gets entrenched in the young and impressionable minds of the students.