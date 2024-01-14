People demand district status for Drass

Kargil, Jan 14: People of Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh are demanding district status for their area.

According to the locals Drass is one of the large and old towns in Ladakh and they are seeking district status for it for a long time now. The demand has been raised with all the higher authorities. Drass is a town and hill station, near Kargil. It is located on Srinagar-Leh Highway between Zoji La pass and Kargil.

A tourist hub for its high-altitude trekking routes and tourist sites, Drass is often called “The Gateway to Ladakh”. Locals said that they have always stood with the nation and sacrificed during various wars that occurred here earlier. People have urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra to consider their genuine demand for district status Drass.