Point 5140 at Drass named as ‘Gun Hill’

New Delhi: To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in “Operation Vijay”, Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil sector has been christened as “Gun Hill.”
The Regiment of Artillery of Indian Army, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops and their defences including Point 5140, which was the key factor in early completion of operations.
On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General T K Chawla, Director General of Artillery at Kargil War Memorial, Drass, along with veteran gunners, who had participated in the operation.
Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps also laid a wreath on the solemn occasion.