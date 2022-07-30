Point 5140 at Drass named as ‘Gun Hill’

New Delhi: To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in “Operation Vijay”, Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil sector has been christened as “Gun Hill.”

The Regiment of Artillery of Indian Army, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops and their defences including Point 5140, which was the key factor in early completion of operations.