Police commemoration day observed in Ladakh

Kargil: Police Commemoration Day was observed in District Police Lines (DPL) Kargil to pay homage to the Martyrs of Police who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil Srikant Balashab Suse and SSP Stanzin Nurboo led the solemn observance. National Police Commemoration Day was also observed at Parade Ground District Police Lines Choglamsar Leh. Event was presided over by Dr. SD Singh Jamwal, Addl. Director General of Police, Ladakh. Pawan Kotwal-IAS (Advisor to LG UT-Ladakh) was the Chief Guest on this occasion.