Police recover 18 kgs of poppy straw in Drass

An official said that a police party from police station Drass during a Naka checking stopped a fuel tanker bearing registration number HR37E 7373 at NH1D near Thasgam area of Drass. During checking of the tanker approximately 18 kgs of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from the tanker and seized. One accused person was arrested. In this regard Case FIR no. 25/2023 u/s 8/15 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Drass and further investigation is underway, the official said.