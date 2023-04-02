Police solve rape case of minor child in Leh within 48 hours

On this police party from Women Police Station Leh immediately rushed to the hospital and a case FIR No 02/2023 U/S 5(m)/6 POCSO Act, 363, 307 IPC was registered at women P/S Leh. The child further stated that she is studying in the middle class in a school in Leh and she used to hitchhike or take the bus alone from her village to Leh/vice versa on a daily basis.

“ On 29th March after the school time at around 4:30 pm, she took a lift in a Santro car driven by an unknown person near Jivetsal, Photang, and the unknown person took her to an isolated place in Chuchot instead of her village where she was sexually assaulted, beaten with stones and was pushed into a rocky pit. The preparator of the crime left the child in the pit, and covered her with soil and stones while she was hurt and bleeding. The child later mustered the courage and walked towards the main road Chuchot which is around 5 km from the place of occurrence and immediately contacted her home for help,” Superintendent of Police Leh PD Nitya told media persons.