Police team of Kargil’s Minamarg Police Post feted for rescuing drivers during snow avalanche

Kargil, May 13: A police team of police post Minamarg in Kargil district have been feted for rescuing drivers during a snow avalanche.
The team was rewarded with “Wardi Nahi Ye Khaal Hai, Citizen’s Gratitude to Gallant Officers-2023” at New Delhi.
The awards were given during an extraordinary event, organized by the reputed NGO “Ek Hi Raasta”, held at New Delhi. Those who were conferred with the awards include Inspector Fazil Abbas, SHO Police Station Drass, SI Padma Thinles, Incharge Police Post Minamarg, Mohd Afzal, Abid Hussain, and Bilal Ahmed of Police Post Minamarg who lead the early rescue and evacuation of the drivers who were trapped in snow avalanche at Zojila Axis this month, without bothering about their own lives in the face of highly dangerous and perilous situations.
The award with a cash prize of 1 lakh and citations was conferred by the chief guest and former President of India Ramnath Kovind in the presence of other highly distinguished guests.
Notably, on April 17 massive snow avalanches occurred at Zojila Pass along the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway burying at least five vehicles. BRO along with the police team of police post Minamarg carried out the rescue operation under the direct supervision of SP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary which saved several human lives and was widely appreciated and praised by all quarters.
Meanwhile, the Head of Police Force, UT Ladakh, ADGP Satish Khandare has congratulated all ranks and files of District Police Kargil especially the awardee team for making Ladakh Police proud on such a big platform. Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury has also congratulated the Police team posted at Police post Minamarg for the recognition. “ Great achievement. Recognition at the highest level will definitely boost the men and women personnel of Ladakh police. Proud to be part of the Kargil Police. SERVICE BEFORE SELF,” SP tweeted.
The rescue team and officers of District Police Kargil have also thanked the ADGP Ladakh Satish Khandare for the tremendous support to the welfare and morale of field officers and jawans in the form of the best clothing, equipment, and other facilities which made these operations exemplary.