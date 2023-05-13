Police team of Kargil’s Minamarg Police Post feted for rescuing drivers during snow avalanche

The awards were given during an extraordinary event, organized by the reputed NGO “Ek Hi Raasta”, held at New Delhi. Those who were conferred with the awards include Inspector Fazil Abbas, SHO Police Station Drass, SI Padma Thinles, Incharge Police Post Minamarg, Mohd Afzal, Abid Hussain, and Bilal Ahmed of Police Post Minamarg who lead the early rescue and evacuation of the drivers who were trapped in snow avalanche at Zojila Axis this month, without bothering about their own lives in the face of highly dangerous and perilous situations.

The award with a cash prize of 1 lakh and citations was conferred by the chief guest and former President of India Ramnath Kovind in the presence of other highly distinguished guests.