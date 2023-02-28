Police unearth KVS recruitment ‘scam’ in Leh

Giving details the Superintendent of Police Leh, PD Nitya told media persons that on 21 February Police Post Housing Colony received a written complaint from one person namely Pradeep Kumar a JNV teacher who was discharging his duties as an observer for the KVS recruitment exam (recruitment for the KV Teachers). He mentioned in his complaint that while the exam was being conducted in GCOM computer center Leh, the site supervisor Adnan Ansari of Bihar was caught clicking pictures of the computer in which question papers were visible.

The complainant suspected some foul play with the apprehension that the fairness of the examination may have been compromised. " Accordingly, he informed the Police post Housing Colony and a preliminary enquiry was conducted. During the preliminary enquiry it was found that Adnan Ansari who worked as site supervisor of Aptech company which has been hired by CBSE to conduct the said examination and it was his duty to conduct the examination in Leh from 9th Feb to 9th March 2023. He clicked the photos and sent the same to one Diwakar Singh resident of Delhi, who works on staff of Lamdon online assessment center situated in Leh." SP said.