Police unearth KVS recruitment ‘scam’ in Leh

Kargil, Feb 28 : Police have unearthed an online recruitment exam scam in Leh with the arrest of one accused.
Giving details the Superintendent of Police Leh, PD Nitya told media persons that on 21 February Police Post Housing Colony received a written complaint from one person namely Pradeep Kumar a JNV teacher who was discharging his duties as an observer for the KVS recruitment exam (recruitment for the KV Teachers). He mentioned in his complaint that while the exam was being conducted in GCOM computer center Leh, the site supervisor Adnan Ansari of Bihar was caught clicking pictures of the computer in which question papers were visible.
The complainant suspected some foul play with the apprehension that the fairness of the examination may have been compromised. " Accordingly, he informed the Police post Housing Colony and a preliminary enquiry was conducted. During the preliminary enquiry it was found that Adnan Ansari who worked as site supervisor of Aptech company which has been hired by CBSE to conduct the said examination and it was his duty to conduct the examination in Leh from 9th Feb to 9th March 2023. He clicked the photos and sent the same to one Diwakar Singh resident of Delhi, who works on staff of Lamdon online assessment center situated in Leh." SP said.
On further enquiry Diwakar Singh revealed that he was instructed by Vijay Kumar of Rohtak, Haryana to get the photos from Adnan Ansari and send them to CBSE as a complaint so that they will change the examination center from GCOM to Lamdon computer lab.
It is pertinent to mention here that Vijay Kumar along with Shivam is the owner of the Lamdon computer lab and has taken the place on rent to start the lab since 2019. Diwakar further revealed that the same examination was conducted in Lamdon computer lab from 9 February to 14 February 2023 and then the center was changed to GCOM computer center where the examination was resumed from 17th February till 21st February as it was found that in Lamdon computer lab when the examination was being conducted in the given dates, then some ‘set’ of candidates were brought (all non local) by Vijay’s partner and they were helped to ‘qualify’ the papers, SP further said.
" On this revelation FIR No 25/2023 under relevant section of law has been registered at P/S Leh and investigation was taken up by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Add. SP Leh.
During the investigation it was also found that the Lamdon lab owners including the accused used the remote access/ control software along with the Aptech company exam software which was pre-embedded in the computer systems to make a live screen sharing possible while the candidate is present physically at the examination center and when he/she logins the examination portal, the accused persons are able to get the simultaneous feed and they also can remotely enter the answers and submit the paper. They were using very sophisticated means of hardware and software to help the candidates in cheating the exam paper,” police said.
The Leh Police with the help of experts from I-4C Delhi have gathered sufficient technical evidence which is to be sent for forensic examination for further analysis.
A total of 6 accused persons have been identified so far who are running this racket and identification of more accused persons is under process. The details of the accused persons are Vijay Kumar of Rohtak, Haryana, Shivam of Haryana, Abhishek of Haryana, Rahul Joon of Jhajjar, Haryana, Ravi Joon of Haryana and Rohit Dahiya of Haryana.
Presently all the 6 accused persons are on run and police teams have been constituted to arrest them at the earliest, police said.