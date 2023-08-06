Power Grid signs MoU with DC Kargil

Kargil: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited signed an MoU on August 4 with District Development Commissioner, Kargil for providing a truck-mounted water tanker with 9 KL capacity for Government Degree College, Kargil under CSR.

A statement said that under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Power Grid, MoU was signed by Vinod P. Baxla, General Manager (HR) on behalf of PowerGrid and Shrikant Balasaheb, Deputy Commissioner (Kargil) in the presence of Feroz Ahmed Khan, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Kargil and other officials.

More than 3000 students are enrolled in various undergraduate degree courses at Govt. Degree College, Kargil, the largest College in Ladakh UT. A permanent water supply for daily use is a primary concern for the college.