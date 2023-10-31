President Droupadi Murmu arrives on 2-day visit to Ladakh

Kargil: The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived on her maiden two day visit to Ladakh.

The President’s plane landed at the Leh airport where administration of UT Ladakh accorded a warm welcome to her. She was received by Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra besides the Chief of the Army Staff, CEC of LAHDC Leh, CEC of LAHDC Kargil, Member of Parliament Ladakh, Advisor, UT Ladakh, GOC 14 Corps Leh, ADGP Ladakh and other senior officers.

The President was also accorded a guard of honour, the officials said. On the first day of her visit, the President participated in the Union Territory Foundation Day Celebrations at Sindu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh in the evening. LG Ladakh and other officials of UT administration attended the event.

Officials said that she will visit Siachen Glacier on Wednesday where she will meet and interact with the Jawans. During the visit, President will be meeting the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, top Army Commanders and other dignitaries, officials informed. This is e President Murmu’s first visit to the Ladakh after assuming the office as the President of India in July last year. “Earlier this month, President Murmu had visited Jammu and Kashmir.