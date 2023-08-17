Rahul Gandhi arrives in Ladakh

Ganderbal: Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ladakh on Thursday for his two-day visit.

Gandhi reached KBR Airport Leh at around 1:15 pm on Friday and received a warm welcome by the Congress party workers.

Hundreds of Congress party leaders and workers had assembled outside the Leh Airport and gave a traditional welcome to their leader.

Sources said that after leaving the airport, Gandhi straightway went to his hotel.

Congress leaders said that Gandhi took rest on Thursday and on Friday would meet senior Congress leaders of Ladakh and interact with youth during a progamme.