Rahul Gandhi leaves for Pangong Lake on motorcycle

Srinagar: Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi Saturday left for the famous Pangong Lake on a motorcycle.

Images of Gandhi riding a bike were shared by Congress on its official X handle.

Gandhi also shared some images on his Instagram account and wrote, “On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

Gandhi arrived in Leh on Thursday and on Friday met Congress leaders in Leh.

He also interacted with the youth during an interaction programme and also watched an exhibition football match in Leh.

Meanwhile sources said that after his return from Pangong, the Congress leader is likely to visit Kargil next week.