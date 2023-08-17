Rahul Gandhi likely to leave for 2-day visit to Ladakh today

New Delhi, Aug 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a two-day visit to Ladakh starting from Thursday, according to the party sources.

The sources said that Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Ladakh on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and Jammu twice, but he could not visit Ladakh.

The party source, however, did not reveal any other plans.

In January this year, Rahul had visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He once again visited Jammu and Kashmir on a personal visit in February this year, but could not visit Ladakh.

The Congress leader is also likely to embark on a Europe tour, covering three countries namely Belgium, Norway, and France from the second week of September, sources said on Friday.