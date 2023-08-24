Rahul Gandhi reaches Kargil

Kargil: Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to Ladakh union territory reached Kargil district on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi reached Kargil on a bike and was given a warm welcome by Congress workers including youth.

Senior Congress leader and district president Kargil Nasir Hussain Munshi said that Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kargil district will boost the morale of party workers who are eagerly waiting to meet him. He said that Rahul Gandhi will interact with the youth during an interaction programe at Kargil on Thursday evening. “ On Friday Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Kargil where a large number of people are expected to come to listen to him (Rahul Gandhi),” Munshi told Greater Kashmir. He said that local leaders of National Conference will also attend the rally.