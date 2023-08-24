Rahul Gandhi reaches Kargil

Kargil: Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to Ladakh union territory reached Kargil district on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi reached Kargil on a bike and was given a warm welcome by Congress workers including youth.
Senior Congress leader and district president Kargil Nasir Hussain Munshi said that Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kargil district will boost the morale of party workers who are eagerly waiting to meet him. He said that Rahul Gandhi will interact with the youth during an interaction programe at Kargil on Thursday evening. “ On Friday Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Kargil where a large number of people are expected to come to listen to him (Rahul Gandhi),” Munshi told Greater Kashmir. He said that local leaders of National Conference will also attend the rally.
While interacting with the youth who raised several issues and concerns about them and the area, Rahul Gandhi said that he will take up the issues raised by youth particularly unemployment in Parliament next session .
“These days decisions are taken by bureaucracy instead of the people of Ladakh. There is rising unemployment and inflation here,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi said that he found Ladakh one of the best place in India.
Pertinently, the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is coinciding with the 5th General Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil for which the election Notification has been issued by the election department of UT Ladakh and polls are going to be held on September 10th. National Conference and Congress have announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections.
Sources said some of the local leaders of National Conference will also participate in the public rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi to show a mark of unity and support.