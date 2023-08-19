Rahul Gandhi rides bike to Ladakh's Pangong Lake to celebrate father Rajiv's birthday

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday but his tour was extended till August 25, party sources said.

On Friday he interacted with youth in Leh.

The source further said that he will also watch a football match in Leh. Rahul has been a footballer player during his college days.

He will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25.

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

Although the Congress MP visited Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this year, he, however, did not travel to Ladakh.

In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.